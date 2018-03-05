Tally to make e-Way Bill Compliance Simple and easy

The government has recently announced the implementation date of the e-Way Bill as 1st April 2018. E-Way Bill as a mechanism helps reduce tax evasion and ensures seamless inter-state transportation of goods, with minimal loss of time at check-points. With the introduction of e-Way Bill, invoicing will become a more frequent activity than before. Businesses will be required to record sales invoices, and then generate the e-Way Bill. Invoice generation and dispatching of goods will have to take place simultaneously. Tally Solutions, the country’s premier business software, has launched its latest software Tally. ERP 9 Release 6.4 which caters to effective e-Way Bill compliance.

With e-Way Bill being introduced in a month’s time, it will be critical for businesses to adopt a solution which assists in generating and managing e-Way Bills, and at the same time facilitates recording and maintenance of accurate invoices. Tally has been the invoicing and accounting solution of choice for more than 1.3 million businesses and with the new release the company is extending a simplified e-Way Bill compliance solution.

Commenting on the launch, Tejas Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions, “Over the last few weeks we have been focusing on getting businesses ready to operate the e-Way Bill system to ensure that they remain compliant with the law. Our latest release Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.4 is designed to make it very simple for businesses to generate and manage e-Way Bills. We have made a conscious attempt to make the solution flexible to accommodate various exceptional circumstances that different businesses might find themselves in, while complying with the new reform. We have also extended a solution to businesses who have registered under the composition scheme, who can now generate bill of supply and file GSTR-4 with ease. With these additions to our latest release, we are confident that businesses will find it easier to transition to the new reform.”

Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.4 will also enable businesses registered under the composition scheme to become GST compliant. With Tally, businesses can generate Bills of Supply for their sales. Businesses can also export GSTR4 in JSON at the click of a button and upload it to the GST portal. The product is priced at INR 18,000+GST for a single user edition and INR 54,000+GST for a multi-user edition, the same as earlier.