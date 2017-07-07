Tally’s GST ready software downloaded a whopping 1 million times

Tally Solutions announced that it has seen 1 million plus downloads of its GST ready software, Tally.ERP 9 Release 6. The software was launched on 26th June. There was yet another reason for the software giant to rejoice with the company crossing 1 million activations of its latest Tally.ERP 9 version which was launched in the year 2009. Tally has more than 11 lakh registered customers and another 40 lakh unlicensed users.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejas Goenka, Executive Director at Tally Solutions said, “We are absolutely thrilled by the response we have got on our GST ready software. The traction on downloads is unprecedented in our 3 decade journey. We foresee this rush to continue over the next few months and are scaling up at all levels to ensure all our users are served adequately. Our focus continues to be to help our existing customers move to the GST ready release. We are organizing upgrade your Tally camps throughout the country to help them move. We urge all Tally users to visit help.tallysolutions.com to have a smooth and seamless transition into the GST era, he signed off.

The company along with its 28000+ strong partner network pan India, has already conducted more than 5000 GST events across the country. It has tied up with associations like CAIT, FAIDA, ASSOCHAM, CII and principal companies for the same and reached out to more than 2 lakh businesses already. Tally also launched an exclusive blog (blogs.tallysolutions.com) and mobile app (Tally for GST) to demystify and simplify GST. In order to help businesses who are currently maintaining books manually to automate in the GST era, the company recently launched Biz Guru in association with Acer India and CAIT. Biz Guru is a one stop plug and play accounting and GST compliance solution. They intend to continue these initiatives and drive several more activities to help the business community with GST.