TaoTronics Bluetooth and Wired ANC In-Ear Headphones launched in India

TaoTronics is pleased to announce the launch of Bluetooth and Wired ANC In-Ear Headphones in India via distributor Origin Marketing. The Bluetooth Sports In-Ear models are TT-BH06 and TT-BH07. The ANC (Active Noise Cancelling). All models are now available for purchase at top ecommerce stores and retail outlets.

TaoTronics is a leading consumer electronics brand operating around the globe. TaoTronics specialize in small electronics and accessories. TaoTronics pride ourselves on understanding what consumers need and how to fulfill their demand. Since 2008, TaoTronics has enjoyed years of continuous growth thanks to millions of satisfied customers around the world. At TaoTronics, the company looks into the latest innovations and find products that can connect with daily life; ideas that can make routine tasks easier; technologies that truly enhance the activities.