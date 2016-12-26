Targus Announces Mobile ViP Backpack Bags

Targus Inc. announced that its Mobile ViP Backpack was named as CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Computer Accessories category. The Mobile ViP™ Backpack incorporates smart engineering and tailored designs for an efficient travel experience. Evaluated based on innovation in engineering, design and aesthetics, the backpack delivers an all-in-one package for travel. The award-winning backpack will be displayed at the CES Innovation Awards Showcase, which runs January 5 to 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are honored to be recognized with the Innovation Awards for the Mobile ViP™ Backpack. This unique backpack features Targus innovative SafePort Sling protection system, its patented checkpoint-friendly design helps users zoom through TSA airport screenings with the laptop safely inside, and a convertible floor that accommodates larger supplies, if necessary. Moreover, the pack does not slouch, thanks to its structured and tailored design.” said Manish Aher, Director of Product Marketing and Country Manager, India at Targus Asia-Pacific.