Targus Launches SmartSurge4

Targus Inc., recently introduced Targus SmartSurge4 with two USB ports. This Surge Protector prevents your devices from drawing more electricity than what the power multiplier can handle. It disconnects from the power, preventing electrical fires and extends the life of the devices by absorbing the damage caused by unstable voltage.

The Targus SmartSurge protector product is BIS-certified (R41059609) and supported by the use of high quality hardware as well as top-grade manufacturing process.

“Targus SmartSurge4 is designed to reassure anyone worried about sudden power strikes that will damage expensive and most needed devices and equipment. It not only offers protection and multiple outlets, but also includes two USB ports for safe charging of mobile phones, iPad, iPhones, smartphones and medium-sized home appliances.” Said Manish Aher, Director of Product Marketing and Country Manager, India at Targus Asia-Pacific.

Most of today’s devices are vulnerable to overvoltage surge and lightning surges. Some product might not enjoy any warranty, resulting in significant loss of money. Targus SmartSurge4 – equipped with features including overload protection, surge protection up to 1000joules, non-flammable case and USB smart detection – is designed to protect user’s electronic components from failures and breakdown.

Additionally, the device features child safety shutters to prevent toddlers from putting fingers or sharp objects into socket. Recent report from National Fire Protection Association, a leading information and knowledge resource on fire and electrical related hazards, reported that each year approximately 2,400 children suffer from severe shock and burns caused by items being placed into the slots of electrical receptacles. Targus SmartSurge4 is rigorously tested to ensure safety for your family and devices.