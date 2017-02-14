Targus Unveils TURBOQUAD USB Travel Charger

Targus Inc, recently introduced their TURBOQUAD 24W USB Travel Charger – Fast, Multiple, International and BIS Compliant. The charger provides 4.8A total charging power across four USB ports. With 5 interchangeable AC plugs, the charger brings utmost convenience and perfectly fits any travel plans. The Smart Detection on each USB automatically detects the exact charge required by the connected devices and delivers maximum charging speed accordingly.

“The usage of multiple USB devices amongst commuters and travelers is growing. Carrying a smartphone or a tablet, portable speakers, headsets or fitness trackers, most users want to be able to charge their devices simultaneously, ideally from a single charger and a single socket. The Targus TURBOQUAD offers this ultimate convenience. It can charge up to three full-sized iPads at once or two iPads and two smartphones. Featuring a Smart Detection function, a palm-fit design and with 5 interchangeable AC plugs, this charger is a most useful gadget to carry around. It brings to an end getting disconnected from work, relatives and overall communication due to drained batteries.” said Manish Aher, Director of Product Marketing and Country Manager, India at Targus Asia-Pacific. “Targus TURBOQUAD is BIS certified, featuring the 3-pin AC plug as per Indian Government norms and regulations.” further added.