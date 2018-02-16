TCS Recognized as a Thought Leader in Digital

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized as a digital and communications thought leader, receiving eight awards at the first ever edition of the Corporate Content Awards last week.

At the inaugural awards ceremony hosted by Communicate Magazine, TCS was presented two gold, five silver and one bronze award for both its industry-leading thought leadership campaigns – #DigitalEmpowers and Generation Direct. TCS was named among a host of other notable winners including BT, Adidas, Rolls-Royce, ASOS, Barclays and BT.

The two campaigns – #DigitalEmpowers & Generation Direct – are a reflection of the growing presence and importance of digital technologies in our world, and the impact they are having on businesses, societies and communities. As one of the leading companies driving thoughts and actions on this front, TCS was also named recently in Fortune magazine’s Change the World 50 list of companies that have had a positive social impact through activities which are part of their core business strategy.

In its role as a Strategic Partner to the World Economic Forum (WEF), TCS launched #DigitalEmpowers at Davos. The site is an online platform which highlights inspiring examples of technology being used as a force for good, celebrating the crucial role digital technologies play in improving our world. The impact is already being seen worldwide, with technology being used to help women in rural areas of India and Africa learn to read and write, drones helping to save endangered animals and protect forests in Europe as well as using intelligent water systems to preserve one of the planet’s most precious resources.

Generation Direct began with the largest ever youth research project, exploring how young people in Europe are using social media to advance their careers, educations and entrepreneurial ventures. More than 5,000 Europeans aged 18-29 from across 15 different countries were surveyed and it revealed how these digital natives are using technology, providing valuable insight for businesses looking for the best talent. The phrase Generation Direct was coined, characterized by this group’s instinctive use of technology to circumvent traditional processes when learning, working, starting a business, or expressing themselves. Generation Direct will play an increasingly important role in the workplace and TCS believes organizations must adapt in order to provide the environment that will allow this group to thrive and create the next era of business growth.