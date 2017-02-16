Team Group Officially Announces T-FORCE DARK Series Memory Module with Asus ROG Certified

Team Group officially announces the launch of the popular ASUS ROG certified memory product, the T-FORCE DARK memory. ROG (Republic Of Gamers) is a gaming brand established in 2006. It represents the ultimate performance and top quality that gamers around the world keep pursuing. Team Group’s T-FORCE DARK memory is rigorously tested and certified by ASUS officials to obtain the ROG certification. Together with ASUS motherboards, the consumers can have all the top gaming hardware at once to fully enjoy an extreme gaming and entertainment experience.

T-FORCE DARK is both unique and eye catching thanks to its unique feature of being the first and only to utilize a four-piece heat-spreader in the industry. In addition to advancing from previous two-piece heat spreaders, it also adds a combination of two more arched fins to increase radiating area and provide up to 8% better dissipation performance than traditional heat spreaders. Besides ROG certification and performance improvements, its killer look of a dark knight’s armor is combined with ROG’s unique elements such as the ROG abstract patterns together with the mighty ROG log. Consumers can freely choose from the eye catching colors of black and red, or the calming colors of black and grey to build up the perfect gaming memory.

Moreover, T-Force Dark ROG Certified Series has passed strict burn-in test held by ASUS ROG. The starting clock frequency is DDR4-3000. The native boot up SPD is set to overclock so all consumer has to do is to have both the latest ASUS ROG Maximus VIII Z170 series motherboard or Z270 motherboards together with the Team Group T-Force Dark ROG-certified series memory. The memory optimization function will be enabled automatically, so players can easily enjoy the high speed benefits of faster, high-frequency memory instantly on start-up.