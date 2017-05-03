Team Group Unveils 20 Years of Accumulation at COMPUTEX Taipei 2017

Team Group will be exhibiting at COMPUTEX Taipei during May 30th – June 3rd, 2017. 2017 is the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of Team Group, and it is also an important milestone to display our fruitful achievements over years of continued growth and self-breakthrough. The products that have been released by Team Group in recent years are all very successful. Moreover, a total of four products, including gaming memory module, USB drive, etc. have all won the 2017 COMPUTEX d&i awards. Different from the past, this year we will set up a VIP meeting room and a new product display area at the Grand Hyatt Taipei hotel. We sincerely invite you to visit us and experience the privileged hospitality that makes you feel right at home.

At COMPUTEX Taipei 2017, the core of Team Group’s exhibition is based on “Go beyond the limit and reach for the top”. We will completely present our solid research and development experience accumulated over the past twenty years, our continuously leading core values and the strength of creating numerous international award winning products. Immediately after last year’s introduction, Team Group’s gaming brand – T-FORCE has been highly anticipated by media and consumers around the globe. The luminous gaming memory – NIGHT HAWK and the world’s first, newly patented gaming package have also won countless awards. In addition, this year, the high end XTREEM DDR4 memory has even won the glorious world record for the highest overclocking frequency 5260.8MHz.

Furthermore, the COMPUTEX d&i Awards, organized by Taiwan External Trade and Development Council and iF, The International Forum Design, just revealed its 2017 winners recently. Four products are honorably awarded, including NIGHT HAWK and XTREEM memory modules from the T-FORCE series, and USB drives from Team Group, the latest global limited edition T171 and the winner of the 2016 Golden Pin Design Award T162. In recent years, all types of products from Team Group have been reaching new heights by winning important design awards. This is a successful demonstration of our brilliant and superior R&D strength.

This year, Team Group will take the opportunity to go further and launch extremely powerful new T-FORCE products at COMPUTEX, including the NIGHT HAWK RGB with gorgeous gaming theme colors and the DELTA RGB luminous memory. At the same time, we will also display the newly patented PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 SSD – CARDEA, P30 solid state drive and the newest and most compact external hard drive in the industry – PD500. Moreover, high end memory cards with latest SD Association specification and 20th anniversary global limited edition USB drives will be unveiled to the world for the first time at this year’s COMPUTEX. T-FORCE has already added a strong momentum to the global gaming market, and furthermore this year a gaming headset will be launched to satisfy players’ needs in every aspect.

Team Group understands the market value and trend well. In this mobile technology era when everyone owns a digitized device, our mobile peripheral product lines released all kinds of sturdy and high quality charging cables, and USB hubs with TYPE-C interface at the same time. In addition, this year Team Group will launch a new external storage device for Apple – MoStash Reader. It is a perfect match with the Apple mobile devices, and enriches your digital smart life. More amazing and comprehensive new storage products will be showcased for the first time at Team Group’s stand at COMPUTEX Taipei 2017. If you would like to know more information about our latest products, please come visit us and experience them for yourself during the exhibition.

As a leading provider of memory storage products and mobile applications to the consumer market, Team Group is committed to providing the best storage, multimedia and data sharing solutions. All Team memory module products come with a lifetime warranty, repair and replacement services.