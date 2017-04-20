Telit Hires Former SAP IoT Executive as new CMO

Telit, an enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that Shawn Reynolds has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Reynolds comes to Telit from SAP, the world’s leader in application and analytics software and leading enterprise Cloud company, where he was global vice-president and head of IoT marketing.

As a core member of the Telit executive team, Mr. Reynolds will be responsible for directing global marketing strategy, managing brand awareness and reputation and developing global programs that drive the success of the company’s products and services in the fast-growing IoT market.

Prior to joining Telit, Reynolds led SAP IoT marketing and was instrumental in the development of the SAP IoT go-to-market strategy and the creation of the SAP Leonardo brand. He held multiple leadership positions over the last ten years responsible for marketing new and emerging technologies. He also led cloud and services marketing teams, playing an important role in defining new messaging and positioning for SAP solutions

“Shawn’s extensive marketing leadership, IoT industry insights and executive-level experience at SAP make him uniquely qualified to help guide Telit to become the global leader in enabling end-to-end IoT solutions” said Telit CEO, Oozi Cats. “We are privileged that Shawn is coming to us from SAP with whom Telit has been collaborating for a number of years on driving IoT-centered business transformation”

“I am very excited and honored to join the Telit leadership team and drive their global marketing efforts. I was drawn to Telit for its success as a pure-play IoT company, its vision and innovative spirit,” commented Shawn Reynolds. “Telit is positioned well to disrupt the market, and together with our customers, we will reshape the way the world lives, works and plays.”

The company also announced that current CMO, Jack Indekeu, is stepping down to pursue personal interests, but will remain with the company in a reduced capacity to help facilitate a seamless transition and oversee strategic marketing projects. Mr. Indekeu is a wireless industry veteran who joined Telit four years ago. He has been at the forefront of evolving Telit from a leading IoT module provider to developing our fast-growing services business and becoming an enabler end-to-end IoT solutions for enterprise customers around the world.

“We thank Jack for his many contributions to the organization and we are grateful that he’s staying with us in a senior advisory role,” concluded Mr. Cats. “Jack clearly left a positive mark on Telit and has created a strong marketing organization and a solid foundation for Shawn to build on.”