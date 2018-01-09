Thermaltake New Core P90 Tempered Glass Edition Mid-Tower Chassis at CES 2018

Thermaltake has kicked open-frame case up to a notch and presented the Core P90 Tempered Glass Edition Mid-tower Chassis at CES 2018 located at the Venetian Hotel Veronese 2402 Suite from January 9 th (Tue) to 12 th (Fri).

The new member boasts the case architecture split into three compartments for graphic card, PSU and other cooling components. The triangular prism shaped body and two 5mm thick tempered glass side panels turn the Core P90 into a hexagonal prism outlined creature. Along with its 3-way placement layouts (wall-mountable, horizontal laying and vertical standing), the Core P90 TG delivers high installation flexibility for a revolutionary system display from every angle.

The interior space for custom cooling loop is maximized thanks to its “3+2″ HDD mounts inside the right side panel and two 3.5″/2.5” HDD compatible brackets behind M/B tray. With supports for up to three 140mm fans, one 480mm radiator and for the latest PC hardware, AIO and DIY liquid cooling solutions, the Core P90 TG permits users upgraded aesthetics and limitless potential with how they want to configure their systems.