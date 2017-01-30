Thermaltake New Riing Plus 12 LED RGB Radiator Fan

Thermaltake combines gorgeous LED light with cutting-edge technology to deliver a brand new experience for PC cooling. The Thermaltake Riing Plus 12 LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition is a 120mm high-static pressure fan with a patented 16.8 million colors LED ring and 12 controllable single LEDs.

The Riing Plus 12 RGB features compression blades, hydraulic bearing and a digital fan controller which can be controlled through the patented Riing Plus RGB Software. Functions within the software allow users to personalize colors for each LED, and also provide users with numerous lighting schemes, such as Ripple, Wave and RGB Spectrum.

The lights can even sync with music by applying Sound Control. Other basic functions are also designed in the software, including Color Palette, LED Brightness, Fan Speeds, PWM Mode, and CPU temperature monitoring. Paint your system with the new Thermaltake Riing Plus 12 LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition! The new Thermaltake Riing Plus 12 LED RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition 120mm high-static pressure fan is available for pre-order on TT Premium.com, and will be on the market around the beginning of February.