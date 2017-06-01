Thermaltake Unveils the New 4 Tempered Glass View 71 TG Edition Full-Tower Chassis

Thermaltake introduces View 71 TG Edition, the new full-tower tempered glass chassis. The new member is enclosed in 4-side 5mm tempered glass (left, right, front & top) for users to demonstrate their DIY handiwork and enjoy the ultimate internal component visibility. This elegantly designed piece is preinstalled with two 140mm Riing Blue LED fans for outstanding ventilation, and its seven tool-free drive bays with modular drive racks deliver advanced storage capacity and liquid cooling expansion. The magnetic fan filters on top and at the front, plus the dust filter slide at the bottom, all perfectly protect the chassis against dust. With supports for the latest PC hardware, all high-end GPU solutions and liquid cooling systems, the View 71 TG Edition is not only fascinating in appearance, and when it comes to performance, the only thing that will limit its capabilities is users imaginations.

Thermaltake View 71 TG Edition Full-Tower Chassis will be available in the 3rd quarter, and is on display at the COMPUTEX Taipei 2017, during May 30th (Tue) – June 3rd (Sat) in TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall (4th floor, booth number N104).

Innovative 3.5” tool-free drive bay design minimizes installation/removal with hidden drive bays on the back panel to provide a clean look and improved expansion for liquid cooling components. Modular rack with three trays allows multiple SSD/HDD devices for improved storage capacity.

Super fine fan filters with excellent protection and reduction against dirt and dust at the bottom. Magnetic fan filter on the top and front simply attach the filter for dust filtration.

Design with convenience and cleanness in mind, the View 71 TG Edition Full-Tower Chassis has built in dual USB 3.0, a HD audio connector, power, and reset button, grants a direct and easy access for external devices.