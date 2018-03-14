Toreto Launches Wireless Power Bank, Zest Pro

Toreto has launched Zest Pro Wireless Charger Power Bank. As your Smartphone gets contemporary, these wireless power banks are here to simplify and build up a phenomenal experience of your Smartphone charging. Avoid the entangling of wires and up your style game to the next level with the new Toreto Zest Pro. Even with a 10000mAh Li-polymer battery, the Zest Pro wireless charger cum power bank is unbelievably lightweight hassle.

The latest power bank offers wide compatibility to their users, giving them an insight into one of the most futuristic products. Understanding the present-day needs, Toreto brings the latest technology onboard with Zest Pro. Now, keep your Qi-enabled devices charged at all times, wirelessly. Also, the 2 USB ports on the Zest Pro allow you to charge more of your smart devices via USB cable simultaneously.

With 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery, Zest Pro lives up to a certain standard and offers you full-time charging. Owing to its ultra-portable lightweight design, you can slip it into your laptop bag, your car’s glove compartment, your carry bag, or even your pocket. The sleek-looking masterpiece matches your luxurious style wherever you go.