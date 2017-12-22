Toreto Unveils Iconic Twin Magno Speaker

Toreto has launched iconic “Twin Magno Speaker” with magnetic and stylish wireless Bluetooth Speaker with hands-free experience.

The key highlight of these speakers is, one can pair two speakers with your device to get True Left and True Right Stereo output or these can be paired separately by detaching them. Highlighting the old-school style, Twin Magno flaunts the classic radio looks with the wood-like body. One showcase them on display as an antique in any corner of the house and surprise the guests by streaming this vintage style speaker. Don’t forget to flaunt the magnetic magic of detaching this speaker set. And if you’re on the move, the trendy and easy-to-carry zipper pouch lets you bring your groove, anywhere and everywhere.

Twin Magno can give you an ultimate performance as a Bluetooth speaker. Don’t put yourself in a doubtful situation with thoughts like its range may or may not provide you with the optimum sound. One can enjoy optimum sound up to a distance of 10 meters from the music player. Even if your music playing device can’t support the Bluetooth feature, then aux feature will let you loose and play your music mania.

This intact looking speaker set can also be used as two speakers by detaching them, thanks to its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) operation. One can turn them on and off separately, and play them with the help of aux on an individual basis once again. Besides, both speakers are eligible to play different music at the same time as per your preferences. Twin Magno belts out an exhilarating performance with its powerful amplifiers offering unmatched surround sound output with an amazing bass and mid-range treble sound output.

Special attention has been paid to the sound quality of Twin Magno; one can witness an output of 5Wx2 when you stream your favourite music through them. Whether it’s light melodies you want to enjoy or something more than that, it won’t disappoint you as a whole unit, or even as two separate units.

With the battery backup of up to 8 hours, one can practice the dance routine non-stop. If you wish to create a light music environment for more than 8 hours, you may play each of its unit one-by-one and bring 1000 x 2 mAh to good use.