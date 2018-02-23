Toshiba forays in the Audio segment in India

Toshiba Gulf FZE, a 100% subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, Japan, in partnership with Toshiba Lifestyle Electronics and Trading, entered the Audio products and accessories segment in India with the launch of complete range of audio products including wireless and wired earphones and headphones, BT (Bluetooth) speakers, sound-bars, portable music system, micro component systems, and radios.

To make the Toshiba audio range more accessible to music enthusiasts, the company has appointed Intek Security Systems as its national distributor, and tied up with major distributors, retail chains, and e-tailers to consolidate its pan-India presence.

Announcing Toshiba audio products’ debut in India, Santosh Varghese, General Manager – Toshiba Gulf FZE said, “For Toshiba audio products, India is a strategic growth market which is estimated to reach billion dollar mark by 2020. With the launch of our complete range of audio products in India, we want to deliver high quality performance at outstanding value to customers. To capture a sizeable portion of this market, we have appointed Intek Security Systems as our National Distributors. We are confident Intek, with its robust channel and over two decades of experience, will extend our products to a much larger customer base.”

Elated at the appointment, Ravi Shankar, Director – Intek Security Systems Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Toshiba to distribute their range of audio product and accessories in the Indian market. With our pan-India geographic footprints, we are certain that we will be able to expand the reach of premium-quality Toshiba audio products.”

Bhaskar, Director – Intek Security Systems Pvt. Ltd. added, “Audio segment is a growing market with customers demanding high-quality and reliable products that offer great value. Toshiba Audio products, with a history of unmatched performance and value for money, tick all the boxes. Hence, we at Intek believe this is the right time to partner with Toshiba and be an important part of their market and business expansion in India.”

“As a part of our high performance and reliability promise, all Toshiba Audio products purchased from authorized distributors, resellers, e-tailers and dealers will quality for a 1 year carry-in warranty, applicable in India”, Varghese added.