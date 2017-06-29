Truvison launches its Full HD Smart Series 50 inch Smart TV, TX5067

Truvison adds soul to your décor! Its Full HD 1920*1080 resolution brings every pixel, clear as crystal. With Vivid details, bright colours & dynamic visuals redefine every picture, so you aren’t just watching a movie, you’ll be a part of it.

Delivering a stable deeply integrated Android support, the TV runs on an optimized Android 4.4 operating system with 1GB RAM. The Television gives you the freedom of enjoying all your entertainment on wide screen. Sporting high output surround sound, experience the grandness of a theatre in your living room!

The true Powerhouse of Content that the Smart TV explores is a whole new world filled with several pre-loaded applications namely Youtube, Amazon, Google Play etc. Simply connect your smart TV or your smartphone by Wi-fi and you will be able to enjoy things on the big screen – relax, lean back and enjoy! Hosting extensive connectivity options Truvison Smart Hub ensures the complete TV experience. Miracast allows you to enjoy easy and fast connection among TV and several other gadgets, without wires. Also, supporting 2HDMI ports connect the TV to a computer, gaming system, DVD player etc.

Speaking on the launch, Saurabh Kabra Director – Managing Director- Eurasia, Truvison said, “Another power packed addition to our range of Smart TV series is our newest TX5067. The newest TX5067 not only reinforces the brand commitment to technology & innovation, but also promises to float such trailblazer gadgets in the market and address consumer needs with changing times.

An additional handy gadget with your TV; is the Android Air Fly Mouse – a compact and light-weight handy gadget, perfect for your long gaming sessions. With its convenient design, you can use it directly by shaking & moving it in the air or by using its keypad feature.

The Smart TV also incorporates USB, VGA port, HDMI connectivity supporting various formats of videos, sounds and images for ultimate media viewing pleasure. The TV set comes with 1 + 2 year of extended warranty, available at retail stores in southern and western markets of India.