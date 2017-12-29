Truvison Unveils Full HD TW5067

Truvison announced the launch of its newest 50-inch TV – ‘TW5067″. Paired with Full HD display & amazing picture quality with clear sound technology, redefine your experience with big screen and bigger entertainment.

Truvison’s Full HD TW5067 definitely compliments and complements the charm which acquaints you to the sphere of endless entertainment. The slim design, narrow bezel and smooth finish gives it an aesthetic appeal

With the pixel resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, the 50inch guarantees enhanced picture quality. The striking luminous bright Display and contrast settings prove it to be the right choice for balanced picture viewing experience. It offers a widescreen display of 1920×1080 p which allows you view the media content effortlessly from any angle. Thoughtfully designed the revolutionary Cornea Technology is a boon for people who have a very increased usage of TVs and causing a lot of strain on their eyes.

The 50inch LED TV gives an advanced sound quality with Dolby Digital Plus Sound Technology and Dual 5 W speakers. It allows you to view your favourite collection of movies or soundtracks with rich and deep audio output. The internal speakers of TV are equipped with the Clear Voice-2 Technology that evenly distributes the HD sound around every corner where it is placed. With the Virtual Surround Sound System, the TV delivers soothing yet amplified sounds.

Commenting on the new addition, Saurabh Kabra, Director – Truvison says, “Carving a distinct space in this digital niche has been a journey of providing our customer the exceptional features for the best experience. With our several new launches, we aim to coup up to ever amassing technology at the best affordable prices”

Sharing data is not confined to just one source anymore. An inbuilt USB to USB Copy Function feature lets one to stream and share your favorite shows, photos, music & movies with two USB sources instantaneously.

The premium graphics experience with HDMI 2.0 features does not mean juncture of new cables or new connectors. But the current high-speed cables (Category 2) are capable of carrying the increased bandwidth allowing you to live every moment of your gaming life.

The latest at Truvison consumes only 115 W of power, enabling Low power consumption for longer use, savings digits in your electricity bills. The product is available with leading retail stores across India.