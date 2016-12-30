Tyco Security Products Introduces Mobile Credentials with EntraPass 7.10

Tyco Security Products introduces the latest version of its EntraPass Security Software from Kantech with the new EntraPass Go Pass mobile application that allows card holders to use their mobile phones as an access control credential. EntraPass 7.10 software also includes updates to its Microsoft Windows Active Directory integration which now auto-synchronizes users, and extends the EntraPass Go Install app for installers to Android users.

Using the EntraPass Go Pass mobile cardholders can gain access to doors simply by pressing the appropriate icon of the door in the app, as they approach the door or from anywhere in the world. Using Wi-Fi or cellular connection, the app communicates directly with the access control system’s server, which allows organizations to leverage their existing card reader infrastructure and save on the cost of new card readers required with other mobile credentialing technologies.

“This newest release of EntraPass is focused on providing the ultimate in usability, giving our customers the efficiency and flexibility required in their day-to-day operations,” said Rajeev Dubey, Senior Product Manager, Tyco Security Products. “With EntraPass 7.10, both end users and installers benefit from greater functionality in mobile credentialing and one-touch configuration that enables significant costs savings on hardware and installation time.”

With the EntraPass Go Install mobile application, installers with Android devices can now configure KT-1 and KT-400 door controllers with one touch on a mobile device. Using a QR code scan that auto-fills the door controller’s address and serial number, installation is faster and the potential for manual entry errors is eliminated. The app provides a wizard driven commissioning process that helps ensure that no device has been left un-commissioned. It also allows installers to store pictures and notes which will help with subsequent visits. The app further eases the install process with the ability to associate pre-configured Exacq-compatible cameras andDSC PowerSeries Neo devices. The newly added features in the app include the ability to edit relays and inputs, and view events.

The software allows for easy migration of legacy Kantech controllers to newer Kantech controllers without having to reprogram access levels, triggers, graphics, reports, or door exceptions. This allows installers to easily migrate a KT-200 or KT-300 into a KT-400 or a KT-100 into a KT-1.

EntraPass 7.10 now allows users to manage ASSA ABLOY Aperio wireless lock integrations through EntraPass Web client. EntraPass Go app now includes a redesign of quick actions of relays and inputs.