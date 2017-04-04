UIMI Technologies launches U3 series solar chargeable power bank, UIMI U3 Mini

UIMI Technologies has announced the launch of a compact version of the U3 series – the UIMI U3 Mini. The made in India product offers the same convenience of dual charging through solar and electricity, making lives of customers easy. Coupled with a compact design and being lightweight at just 150 gms, the U3 Mini is a reliable partner to carry around, anywhere.

Packing a powerful 4000 mAh lithium ion battery, the U3 Mini power bank can charge a smartphone 3-4 times without overheating and with negligible power loss during charging. It comes with a single input port and dual output USB port for charging 2 devices simultaneously. The U3 Mini is water and dust proof and comes with a sturdy rubber and plastic finish design; making it ideal for outdoor use. The power bank is equipped with a 2.4 W LED panel light and indicative lights to display charging and power consumption status.

Commenting on the launch Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd, said,” We received an overwhelming response to our U3 series of solar chargeable power banks which addressed the critical power situation in the country. Now, we want to repeat the success with our new product – the UIMI U3 Mini. Made in India, it offers most of the benefits of its big brother while being compact and extremely lightweight, making it easier to store and carry around. From a powerful 4000 mAh li-on battery which helps charge your smartphone multiple times, to a LED torch light, water and dustproof features and a sturdy built, the UIMI U3 Mini is built for unique Indian conditions. We are positive that it will hit the right notes with our customers.”