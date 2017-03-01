Vertiv does ‘The Walk’ at Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2017

Vertiv, formerly known as Emerson Network Power, participated in the fifth edition of the ‘Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon 2017’ (HTHM) which was flagged off on Sunday, 12th February, 2017. The annually held charity marathon is recognized by the Athletics Federation of India and directs all registration funds gathered toward charitable institutions. The charity partners for the 2017 marathon are Akshay Patra and Rotary Club of Thane North End.

The theme for ‘The Walk’ this year was ‘Running for Expression’. “Now, more than ever, there is a need to come together as a united community to help create a better tomorrow. We need to strive for a better, healthier tomorrow that further motivates us to create better, healthier communities,” said Laxman Aglawe, Vice President- Services, Vertiv, India, “Global warming is one common, looming threat that we need to solve as a unified force. Using running as an expression, Vertiv ran to symbolize its commitment to creating solutions that aid a greater, greener, renewable tomorrow. Our focus is to work with the Indian government through our product portfolio and further the goal of a Smart and Digitally advanced India”

HTHM adopted the concept of ‘Running for a Cause’ further dividing the marathon into four categories – Half Marathon (21.097km), Green Run (10km), Fun Run (4km) and Half Marathon Pacers. On a micro level, the marathon aimed to create awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle. Owing to hectic schedules and demanding deadlines, people tend to neglect themselves.

Vertiv has always recognized the importance of contributing to the society. Through this marathon, Vertiv has made a modest attempt of supporting a cause that fundamentally speaks to people and creates awareness on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Vertiv designs, builds and services critical infrastructure that enables vital applications for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities. Vertiv supports today’s growing mobile and cloud computing markets with a portfolio of power, thermal and infrastructure management solutions including the ASCO®, Chloride®, Liebert®, NetSure™ and Trellis™ brands. Sales in fiscal 2016 were $4.4 billion. For more information, visit VertivCo.com.