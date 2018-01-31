Vertiv Introduces Compact UPS System for Edge Deployments

Vertiv, formerly Emerson Network Power, introduced the Liebert ITA2, a compact, three-phase, 8 and 10kVA uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system designed for local and remote IT deployments at the edge of the network. The latest addition to the Vertiv UPS portfolio gives customers powerful, efficient battery backup solution with three-phase input and output for 208/220V IT requirements. The system is available in various models globally and through Vertiv channel partners.

The Liebert ITA2 is a true on-line UPS that can be used in rackmount or tower arrangements, with a compact design allowing easy installation and flexible placement in the tight spaces typical of edge deployments. Three-phase input allows users to utilize a building’s existing electrical architectures more effectively, with a power factor of up to 1.0 helping the UPS maximize rated power to the IT systems. The Liebert ITA2 saves utility costs by operating at over 93 percent efficiency in dual conversion mode and up to 99 percent in eco-mode. Intelligent network communications and monitoring is provided via a Vertiv Unity communications card.

“We hear from customers a lot about their challenges at the edge of the network and with good reason. These are increasingly critical sites, and reliable power protection in these locations is non-negotiable,” said Kyle Keeper, vice president, AC power product management for Vertiv in the Americas. “The Liebert ITA2 delivers reliable, efficient three-phase power protection in a compact, flexible system that is easy to install and manage and fits the growing demands of these critical IT processing spaces.”

The Liebert ITA2 has scalable battery capacity, with optional battery cabinets that can be configured to meet a variety of runtime requirements. An optional rack-mountable maintenance bypass cabinet ensures IT systems are protected during routine service or maintenance and includes flexible power output distribution options to meet variable power loads. The UPS is engineered to accept a wide input voltage range to extend battery life.