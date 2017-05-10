Vertiv Introduces Five Capacities of Liebert eXM

Vertiv introduced five capacities of highly efficient, next generation, medium power Liebert eXM uninterruptable power supply (UPS). It is ideal for IT spaces and light industrial applications with medium power requirements looking to achieve lower first costs and ongoing operational savings, greater flexibility and shorter deployment schedules.

The three-phase Liebert UPS is now available in India, with fixed capacities of 80kVA/kW, 100kVA/kW, 120kVA/kW, 160kVA/kW and 200kVA/kW, with an optional built-in isolation transformer. Utilizing a modular construction design, the Liebert UPS delivers among the highest efficiency levels for midsize data centers, with operating efficiencies as high as 97 percent in double-conversion mode and as high as 99 percent using energy-saving Eco Mode. Unity power factor operation delivers more capacity in a smaller footprint, increasing system capacity while minimizing cabling and installation costs.

Manish Sawant, AC power product manager, Vertiv, India said, “The Liebert eXM UPS combines economical ownership with scalability, flexibility, intelligence and reliability that ensures optimal performance to power a range of critical loads”.

Elucidating on the benefits of the newly launched UPS for small and medium enterprises, AS Prasad, general manager, marketing and product management, Vertiv, India noted, “The modular design of these UPS capacities combined with improved efficiency, flexibility, and operational savings, ensures power continuity”.

A key challenge faced by midsize organizations is predicting and managing costs when it comes to IT assets. Liebert eXM is a highly efficient UPS available in both transformer-based and transformer-free versions. Furthermore, it fully integrates into the comprehensive Vertiv Trellis platform solution for data centers and third party BMS systems through the UNITY card and is also compatible with LIFE remote monitoring and diagnostic services thus maximizing uptime and minimizing unforeseeable downtime costs.