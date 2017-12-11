Vertiv Introduces New Range of Cooling Units for Compact Technology Rooms

Vertiv, formerly known as Emerson Network Power, recently introduced two new categories of next generation cooling units namely, Liebert DME and Liebert SRC. Designed for compact technology rooms, Liebert DME is best suited for IT rooms where temperature, humidity control and reliability is more important to customers. Liebert SRC is suited for running 24X7 operations in small technology rooms where the customer seeks reliability and energy efficiency from cooling equipment without occupying any floor space. As of December 2017, the Liebert DME is available across Asia Pacific and Liebert SRC is available in India and US.

Liebert DME is a floor mounted PAC unit. It is 30 percent more efficient than conventional systems. Liebert DME can be placed at any corner of an IT room to maintain precise temperature and humidity in the room. It is specially designed based on the needs of small IT rooms, customers can expect high reliability, better energy efficiency, 24×7 operation and service support.

Liebert SRC is a wall mounted high sensible split air conditioning unit. Its NSEER (Net Sensible Energy Efficiency Ratio) is 23 percent higher than a five-star rated conventional air conditioning system. Liebert SRC is designed to operate 24X7 X 365 days with the ability to communicate multiple units. Thanks to the energy efficient components such as the scroll compressor, EC fan, high coil surface area, high air volume and high-grade filtration, the Liebert SRC offers unmatched reliable performance and offers the highest uptime in the category.

The critical power and cooling market is set to be worth $25.8 billion by 2021. A push towards digitalization, coupled with cloud computing and intensified big data processing has led to an increase in demand for data centres and associated technology rooms. Subsequently increasing the demand for improved cooling efficiency in data centres and a need to reduce anomalies in power supply propels the market for critical power and cooling across the globe.

Talking about the recent launch, Raghuveer Singh, director of thermal management for Vertiv in India said, “We are thrilled to launch products with cutting edge technology. Liebert DME, SRC and thermal management systems are designed to protect your IT environment and adapt to the changing needs. At Vertiv, our vision is to provide a world where critical technologies always work, and I am delighted with our team’s effort to launch units like these. Along with our channel partners we are certain to deliver the best in class services and customer experience.”