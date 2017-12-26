Videocon Launches EyeconiQ Engine Smart Series Televisions in India

Videocon has launched an exciting range of EyeconiQ Engine Smart televisions that will fit seamlessly into customers’ pleasure-viewing and gaming requirements.

Developed and manufactured by Videocon in India, the new range of Android-based smart TVs set a paradigm of quality and innovation in the Indian television industry. Consumers can enjoy instant access to everything, from broadcast TV and Internet content to apps, games and more, all flawlessly integrated and ready. The television, based on the revolutionary EyeconiQ Engine technology, produces vastly superior visuals with 100% colors visible to the human eye, making skin tones beautiful and radiant. The primary colors — red, blue and green — are enhanced equally to showcase brighter, richer and deeper pictures, which can otherwise be difficult to deliver. The advanced amorphous tri-layered chip, coated with a pure form of green and red pigment, is the reason why Eyeconiq reproduces up to 100% true and vibrant colors.

Talking about the new range, Rajesh Rathi, Business Head, Videocon said, “Our in-house R&D has created a groundbreaking smart television that enriches the viewer’s experience like never before. With this, the industry has entered into a new era in television. With the growing integration of television and internet, Videocon wanted to offer a really ‘smart’ product that consumers can use to view content both directly and via the internet.”

The EyeconiQ Engine Smart TV range comprised of three screen sizes — 80 cm (32 inch), 98 cm (40 inch) and 108 cm (43 inch). The aesthetically designed range is launched and exclusively available at India International Consumer Fair (IICF) in Mumbai at Vijay Sales counter. By end of January 2018, the new range will be available across India in all leading consumer electronic stores.