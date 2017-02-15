ViewSonic Announces ‘Simplify Complexity Product’ Lineup at ISE 2017

ViewSonic Corp. showcases Simplify Complexity Product at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 held in Amsterdam between 7-10 February 2017. The ISE event has grown to be world’s leading AV systems integration exhibition by attracting more than 65,000 business media professionals and more than 1,100 exhibitors.

“Simplify Complexity is a scope of different solutions developed to lower the barriers for the adoption of cutting edge technology, making the integration of new technologies a simpler process for the future,” said Brian Wei, ViewSonic’s Director of Commercial Displays & Solutions, Europe. “We have partnered with some of the most dynamic software and hardware companies in the industry to develop and showcase our most high-performance and user-friendly Interactive Flat Panels, Corporate Displays, and Projectors to date.”

Leading up ViewSonic’s Interactive Flat Panel display line was company’s new ViewBoard digital whiteboard. ViewBoard offers a collaborative large format display solution, with models specialized for use in both the corporate and education sectors. The ViewBoard is available in 75″ and 86″ and comes with an embedded computer which aids in its ease of installation and connection. Other features such as multi-point touch response and screen recording make it a versatile tool for use in the boardroom or the classroom. Moreover ViewBoard’s exclusive ‘Google Drive Save function’ gives it an edge over the competition by providing an efficient means for storing and sharing content.

“We feel that our user-friendly approach to the products showcased at ISE 2017 helped attendees to seamlessly embrace high-technology in their workflow. Events like this provide our customers and us a platform to learn, discuss and be aligned with the new technology and customer demands,” said Brian Wei.

The new models of Android based 43″, 49″ and 55″ CDM series digital signage will fall under company’s

Smart Signage category. CDM displays have already garnered a reputation for being user-friendly and effective signage solutions for both retail and corporate use. These new models feature an embedded computer for flexible connection and installation, as well as touch screen functionality for a more interactive experience. ViewSonic’s Smart Signage sets out to provide users with a dynamic way to promote business and connect with clients in settings ranging from hotel lobbies, restaurants, gyms and everywhere in between.