ViewSonic Introduces Pro8 Series of Professional Installation Digital Projectors with Flex-in Design

ViewSonic Corp announces its new line of Pro8 Series projectors for installation application. ViewSonic’s Pro8510L and Pro8530HDL projectors deliver the flexibility and extensive connectivity options needed for various types of installation designs, making them ideal for usage in larger venues such as houses of worship and larger than average conference rooms, classrooms, or auditoriums.

“The new ViewSonic Pro8 series of projectors is perfect for professional installations where ambient light may be encountered. “said Weisten Wei, Business Line Manager of ViewSonic Asia Pacific. “We have engineered the Pro8510L and Pro8530HDL to be versatile in a number of different installation settings. In addition to its stellar design features, we have also incorporated our proprietary LightStream-based technologies, including SuperColor and SonicExpert, to ensure excellent color reproduction and enhanced sound.”

ViewSonic’s Pro 8 Series is the first model to adopt the Flex-In concept, which is a new design concept that allows for flexible and well-integrated installation with easy adjustment and maintenance. The Flex-In design concept is comprised of three key elements: intuitive form, high flexibility and easy installation. Intuitive form embodies a premium design that is stylish enough to adapt to any usage scenario. High flexibility sets out to provide versatile usage by allowing users to perform an abundance of varied configurations. Easy installation allows for easy image adjustments and positioning, making setup simple

“ViewSonic Pro8 series is unrivaled in its ability to offer advanced features and integrates an intuitive form, high flexibility and an easy installation process, making it the ideal installation projector. With the unique Flex-In design these projectors are made to easily adjust image positioning leading in a simpler setup and installation. Both the models not only meet large venue Pro AV projection requirements, but also offers more than enough advanced features to provide that larger-than-life experience that fits today’s entertainment needs,“ said Pradeep Thamman, Country Manager at ViewSonic India.