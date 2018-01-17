ViewSonic Introduces Ultra- Slim Frameless Design Monitor

ViewSonic Corp. introduces the VX3276-2K-mhd, a 32″ WQHD IPS Monitor with a stylish ultra-slim frameless design. Users can now enjoy a truly immersive visual entertainment experience with the VX3276-2K-mhd. With this product ViewSonic delivers a visually appealing design combined with efficiency and performance. The product features include a sizeable 32” frameless bezel, minimalist design, SuperClear® IPS panel technology, flexible connectivity, low energy consumption and WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution.

“With the launch of our VX3276-2K-mhd monitor, we’re glad to be providing consumers with a WQHD resolution screen that delivers vividly detailed images, and provides up to 70% more displayable on-screen content than standard Full HD resolution. Along with a premium quality design features, we guarantee with this product the perfect blend of style and performance. The technology sector has seen a major shift in the Indian consumers and we believe our products are extremely adaptable to this change. We have more product launches in the pipeline to cater to the growing market of education, gaming and photography industry in India.” said Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic, Asia Pacific.

The VX3276-2K-mhd monitor has an architectural inspired design aesthetic combined with modern form factors such as an ultra-slim profile, modern frameless bezel, and unique triangle stand. Consumers can enjoy vivid, rich color and consistent brightness with SuperClear® IPS panel technology and WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. Guaranteeing detailed image quality no matter the vantage point. By utilizing 10-bit color, VX3276-2K-mhd is able to produce a color palette of over one billion colors, resulting in richer, more vivid color reproduction, smoother gradients, and a more natural transition between hues. Also, with dual integrated the monitor stereo speakers give a powerful sound quality.

Moreover, users can use the View Mode feature that includes optimized “Game,” “Movie,” “Web,” “Text,” “Mono”, and “Mac” presets. Each preset offers specialized enhancements to deliver optimal viewing experience for different applications. Additionally, the monitor features Flicker-Free technology and a Blue Light Filter help to eliminate eye strain.