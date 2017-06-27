Viewsonic Launches PJD7720HD for a Big Picture Experience in India

ViewSonic Corp announced the launch of LightStream PJD7720HD Full HD Valued Projector. Featuring 3,200 lumens, Full HD 1920 x 1080 native resolution, an intuitive, user-friendly design and a sleek chassis this projector is ideal for high definition presentations.

According to recent report from 6wresearch, Indian Projector (above 500 Lumens) market registered 0.13 million units in CY H1 2016, registering a considerable growth of around 38% compared to the same period previous year. With rising adaptation of E-Learning in the country, traditional classrooms are getting updated by whiteboards and projectors. India Projector market is rising steadily across various sectors such as Education, IT, Healthcare, Residential and others.

“As the leading experts in visual solutions, ViewSonic brings an unequalled depth of vision and customer understanding to this market. We are confident that LightStream™ PJD7720HD will be a hit with customers, as it is designed by focusing on quality, reliability and innovation. LightStream™ PJD7720HD combines the ease of using projector and delivers perfect visual experience for home entertainment. With a 1.49-1.64 throw ratio and 1.1x optical zoom, the PJD7720HD is ideal for entry-level home entertainment enthusiasts,” said Eric Wei, Country Manager at ViewSonic India.

Featuring the SuperColor Technology, LightStream PJD7720HD offers a wider color range than conventional DLP projectors, ensuring that users enjoy realistic and accurate colors. With an exclusive color wheel design, dynamic lamp control capabilities and SuperColor™ technology this device projects images with reliable and true-to-life color performance, in both bright and dark environments, without sacrificing image quality.

SuperColor 6-Segment Color Wheel RGBCYW actually decreases the white color segment and increases the Cyan and Yellow segments for coating, breaking through the conventional method of color brightness enhancement. Exclusive RGBCYW Color Wheel used empowers LightStream™ projectors deliver 20% higher color brightness to one’s eyes for normal images when compared to other same class projectors.

For compact and cleaner look PJD7720HD feature a PortAll compartment with an integrated and secure MHL/HDMI port that lets you discretely stream multimedia content from a wireless dongle, or lets you connect to other devices via an HDMI cable. Designed with two HDMI ports, this projector can display 3D images directly from 3D Blu-ray players and a choice of 5 unique view settings provide the best possible viewing experience in any environment regardless of ambient light.

The Auto Power On and Smart Restart feature lets the projector automatically go to standby mode and save 30% more power. The ViewSonic’s proprietary SonicExpert technology incorporates a 10W ported speaker chamber and a more powerful amplifier to deliver a full 20Hz – 20 KHz sound range and SonicMode offers optimized audio performance for speech, entertainment and standard scenario.