ViewSonic to Showcase Array of New Products at InfoComm India 2017

ViewSonic Corp, is scheduled to participate in the upcoming, InfoComm India Summit. It is a three day event and which will be held from 26th – 28th September 2017 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. At the event, ViewSonic will be unveiling and showcasing its new range of PS750W projector, PG603X projector, LS620X projector, VP2768 LCD monitors & ViewBoard IFP6550 interactive flat panel.

“We are thrilled to be part of the biggest professional Audio Visual & Information Communication Technology show and are looking forward to it,” said Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director (Asia-Pacific) at ViewSonic. “Our new range of projectors is aligned with changing business environment and demands and offers collaboration and sharing, promotes critical thinking. At ViewSonic, we are committed to deliver high quality display solutions that will help all verticals varying from education to corporate to meet the challenges of today & tomorrow.”

The InfoComm India Summit provides a premium platform for IT professionals, decision makers and influencers from various industries to showcase innovative products and witness spectacle first-hand experience. For discussion on ViewSonic’s next-gen solutions and media interactions, Eric Wei, Country-Head India and Senior Sales Director will be available on 26th September, 2017.