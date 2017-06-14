Westcon-Comstor and Avaya Come Together to Drive Cloud Adoption in Southeast Asia

Avaya announced that Westcon-Comstor, a value-added distributor of category-leading unified communications, network infrastructure, data center, and security solutions, will provide Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions Powered by Avaya IP Office to channel partners across Southeast Asia.

According to IDC research, by 2019, the information communication technology (ICT) market across Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) economies will reach US$48 billion, as companies adopt 3rd Platform technologies including cloud, mobility and analytics1. Avaya’s cloud solutions offer businesses flexible, cost-effective engagement offerings, enabling them to focus on what they do best without having to worry about infrastructure cost and IT complexities, while moving at the pace today’s digital market demands.

Westcon-Comstor will work with its channel partners and resellers to deliver UCaaS solutions “Powered by Avaya IP Office” to end-user customers. Cloud-based unified communications offer end-user customers a more accessible, reliable and autonomous communication experience. The “Powered by Avaya IP Office” cloud offering will help businesses across Southeast Asia to create a competitive advantage by offering a differentiated service, backed by the Avaya brand promise, to create great customer experiences.

Resellers will be able to provide their customers with the same rich communications experiences that is synonymous with Avaya. These solutions can be delivered in a streamlined manner – on-premise, hybrid cloud or fully hosted – that allows companies to better manage costs by eliminating large up-front capital investments and upgrades. Channel partners will also benefit from the combined reach and market share of Avaya and Westcon-Comstor, creating customized solutions that enable their customers to better leverage technology trends.

“Westcon-Comstor is committed to enabling our channel partners to build innovative solutions for their end-user customers and deliver best of breed communications experiences. By partnering with Avaya, a leader in unified communications solutions, we ensure that our solution providers’ end users not only receive the ultimate customer experience, but also future-proof their communications experiences,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president, Asia Pacific, Westcon-Comstor.

“By collaborating with Westcon-Comstor, Avaya is able to reach more businesses and enable them to leverage our cloud-based communications solutions to continuously keep up with today’s digital market demands. We are pleased to partner with Westcon-Comstor and look forward to developing this collaboration with them,” said Richard Spence, Managing Director, ASEAN, Avaya.