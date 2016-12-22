Western Digital launches the first WD-branded SATA client SSDs

Western Digital announced the first WD- branded SATA client SSDs, the WD Blue and WD Green solid state drives (SSDs). The new additions are in synch and complement the company’s industry leading family of hard drives for PCs and workstations, providing a full portfolio of WD storage devices for virtually any application.

The SSDs are a definitive solution for building DIY PCs, extending the life of current PCs and upgrading the present storage. The WD Blue and WD Green SSDs also have the capability to boast near-maximum speed of SATA drives, among the best-in-class endurance and MTTF and WD Functional Integrity Testing (F.I.T.) Lab certification, resulting in quick boot times and increased program responsiveness.

Consumers will greatly benefit from the combination of reliable storage coupled with an industry-leading 1.75M hours MTTF. This is accompanied with reduced power and less heat when compared to HDDs. Both drives include free, downloadable, WD SSD Dashboard software, which allows continuous performance and capacity monitoring. The new SSD offering is apt for consumers who are looking for instant-on responsiveness, durability, low power consumption, and ultra-thin, ultramobile form factors.

Khwaja Saifuddin, Senior Sales Director – South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Western Digital, “We are proud to introduce the first WD branded SATA client SSDs to deliver competitive performance, leading-edge realiability & capacity benefits to our customers. They are designed to drive SSD adoption in mainstream computing platforms for both corporate and end consumers. We believe the newly introduced WD Blue and WD Green Solid State Drives will perfectly anwser our customers significant demand for a flash based storage option.”