Winners of Infosys Finacle Client Innovation Awards 2017 Announced

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), has announced the winners of the Infosys Finacle Client Innovation Awards for 2017. In its fourth year, the awards recognize banks that deliver breakthrough innovations in banking products, customer service, process design and distribution channels capitalizing on Finacle solutions.

Over 160 nominations were received across eight categories such as Product Innovation, Channel Innovation, Customer Service Innovation, Process Innovation, Innovative Custom Components, Project Management, API based Innovation and Emerging Technologies-led Innovation. The nominations were evaluated on the following three criteria – degree of innovativeness (35% weightage), benefits reaped (40% weightage), and complexity of the initiative (25% weightage).

Commenting on the awards, Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer and Global Head of Infosys Finacle, said, “Digitization, coupled with the influx of new players, is leading the emergence of new business models and accelerating the pace of innovation across the banking industry. In its fourth year, the Infosys Finacle Client Innovation awards program recognizes the innovations by our clients, in developing differentiated products and delivering a world class experience to their customers. It is heartening to see the Finacle suite of solutions lending itself well to our clients’ aspirations to reimagine banking and cement their primacy in their customers’ financial ecosystem.”