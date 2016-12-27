Wipro Cited as a Leader in BPM Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

Wipro Limited announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research and advisory firm Forrester Research Inc. in its report, ‘The Forrester Wave: BPM Service Providers, Q4 2016.

Forrester Research Inc. evaluated 12 of the most significant Business Process Management (BPM) service providers across 21 criteria including their current offering, strategy and market presence. Wipro scored highest among all the service providers on the current offering category that includes, breadth of services, implementation and delivery models, staffing and partnerships and process technology certifications criteria.

Elaborating on Wipro’s focus on BPM services business, Hiral Chandrana, Senior Vice President – Business Application Services, Wipro Limited said, “As one of the pioneers of BPM solutions, Wipro has been helping enterprises achieve seamless customer experience, optimize business operations and accelerate business performance. I believe that this recognition from Forrester reaffirms our longstanding leadership position in the BPM space. We will continue to enable our clients go beyond traditional BPM programs and embrace holistic digital transformation.”

Wipro offers capabilities across digital transformation, process simplification, robotic and cognitive process automation, intelligent business operations and BPM consulting, implementation and support, backed by its strong domain expertise, design thinking, strategic partnerships and investments in emerging areas like internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and virtual reality.

Wipro has partnered with the best-in-class BPM platform providers and startups to co-create industry focused solutions and take them to market, jointly.