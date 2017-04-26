Xerox Announced First-quarter 2017 Financial Results

Xerox announced its first-quarter 2017 financial results. The company delivered first-quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of 2 cents. Adjusted EPS was 15 cents, which excludes 13 cents per share of after-tax costs related to the amortization of intangibles, restructuring and related costs, certain retirement related costs, loss on extinguishment of debt and a tax benefit.

Xerox generated operating cash flow of $190 million from continuing operations during the first quarter and ended the period with a cash balance of $1.05 billion.