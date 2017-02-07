Xerox Color C70 Printer makes its first public appearance at PrintPack 2017

Xerox India announced the launch of the enhanced version of its popular Xerox Color C70 Printer with the all new Fiery NX Pro at PrintPack 2017, from 4th – 8th February 2017, at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. For the first time, a High End RIP will be available in the entry production printing space along with substantial feature upgrades focused on the media handling capabilities. These capabilities make it easier to handle a wider range of substrates to include lightweight media (60 gsm) often used for dictionaries along with heavier, more challenging stocks (256 gsm two-sided/300 gsm one-sided) used for cards or invitations including textured media. Along with Xerox Color C70, the company also showcased the bestselling model in its segment Xerox Versant 80.

Speaking at the event, Balaji Rajagopalan, Executive Director, Technology, Channels & International Distributor Operations, Xerox India said, “PrintPack is a great opportunity for us to showcase our prowess in digital printing space and the range of production equipment that Xerox has to offer. It is one of the world’s largest exhibitions on Graphic Arts industry, a unique platform to understand what the industry stalwarts are doing and how digital printing is moving to the next level of printing. We witnessed a tremendous success with multiple booked orders in the past four editions that Xerox participated in, along with a high number of footfalls.”

Talking about the marquee digital presses being showcased by Xerox at PrintPack, Balaji said, “With the updates made to the award-winning Xerox Color C70 Printer, we are trying to ensure that our customers are provided with features associated with our high-end production printers at the cost of an entry-level printer. The enhanced version allows small businesses and manufacturers to enhance and expand the applications they create with increased substrate flexibility and greater image quality accuracy. We are confident that the enhancements will raise the interest for the presses in SMBs & help us grow our share in the digital printing industry. Additionally, we showcased the Xerox Versant 80 with variety of applications done by our customers across India. It has already seen a great response in the market and we are looking forward to sustaining the momentum for this year as well.”