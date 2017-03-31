Xerox Expands Business Reach for Channel Partners with Largest Product Launch in Company’s History

Channel partners will find additional opportunities to grow revenue and enter new markets with the launch of a new Xerox ConnectKey portfolio. Xerox has transformed traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants that reflect the evolving needs of today’s businesses.

Personalized workflows, one-touch access to the cloud and multi-layered security features make the new Xerox AltaLink and Xerox VersaLink product lines more attractive to customers, profitable for partners and easier to sell. Channel partners can use the Xerox App Gallery, for example, to develop and sell custom applications, helping them gain “stickiness” with clients and generate recurring revenue.

“Providing our channel partners, including multi-brand dealers, with the right combination of technology, software and services to grow their businesses is among the biggest priorities for Xerox,” said Mike Feldman, president, North America Operations, Xerox.“Seventy-five percent of SMB sales are made through indirect channels, and this launch underscores our commitment to R&D, product delivery and channel support that will lead to the long-term success of our partners.”