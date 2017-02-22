Xerox India announces enhancements to its popular Xerox Color C70 Printers

Xerox India announced the launch of the enhanced version of its popular Xerox Color C70 Printers with the all new Fiery NX Pro at PrintPack 2017 in Delhi/NCR earlier this month. For the first time, a High End RIP will be available in the entry production printing space along with substantial feature upgrades focused on the media handling capabilities. These capabilities make it easier to handle a wider range of substrates to include lightweight media (60 gsm) often used for dictionaries along with heavier, more challenging stocks (256 gsm two-sided/300 gsm one-sided) used for cards or invitations including textured media.

Commenting on the upgraded device, Balaji Rajagopalan, Executive Director, Technology, Channels & International Distributor Operations, Xerox India said, “With the updates made to the award-winning Xerox Color C70 Printers, we are trying to ensure that our customers are provided with features associated with our high-end production printers at the cost of an entry-level printer. The enhanced version allows small businesses and manufacturers to enhance and expand the applications they create with increased substrate flexibility and greater image quality accuracy. We are confident that the enhancements will raise the interest for the press in SMBs & help us in expanding our reach to tier 2 and 3 cities in India, thereby adding to our overall digital printing volumes.”

The Xerox Color C70 was awarded the 2016 Buyers Laboratory Production Printer PRO Award for its reliability and above average color stability on both uncoated and coated media. It now offers even greater accuracy and media flexibility. It would be available in India through our extensive channel partner network of 150 at an attractive price range.