Xerox India appoints Compuage Infocom as National Distributor Partner

In their continued effort to expand presence in the tier 2 and 3 markets in the country along with strengthening supply chain efficiencies, Xerox India, a part of Xerox Corporation, announced Compuage Infocom Ltd., India’s leading IT and telecom distribution house as its new national distributor partner for Xerox range of office products and Supplies.

Balaji Rajagopalan, Executive Director, Technology, Channels and International Distributor Operations said, “In our endeavor to provide products and solutions to more customers and strengthen our channel community, we are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with Compuage. Their robust channel support mechanism and a deep nationwide presence will certainly intensify our ability to house multiple touch points in the country. Both Xerox and Compuage have a global presence and strive to deliver superior value to our respective stakeholders.”

Atul H Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Compuage Infocom Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Xerox India on their range of office product and supplies. To drive distribution business to supply chain management, we have extended our presence beyond metro cities and focusing more on tier 2 and 3 cities. With our pan-India geographic footprints and our aim to penetrate 10,000 resellers in 800 Cities & Towns within this year, we are certain that we will be able to expand reach of premium-quality Xerox products.”