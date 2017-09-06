Xerox India launches Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press

Xerox India, a part of Xerox Corporation announced the launch of Xerox Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press that produces high-quality results direct to offset coated paper on the Trivor 2400, removing the need for intermediate coating processes, primers or added hardware.

The Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press allows print providers to expand their inkjet media range to produce cost-effective, higher-value personalized jobs such as direct mail, catalogs, magazines and color books. High Fusion Ink is specially formulated to optimize printing and drying on offset coated media including matte, silk and glass stock from 60 to 250 gsm, up to 250 feet per minute.

Speaking on the launch, Balaji Rajagopalan, Executive Director – Technology & Channels, India and International Business – ‎Xerox India said “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Xerox Trivor 2400. It’s an exciting time to be in inkjet. According to InfoTrends, production colour inkjet print will account for 57% of the total production digital colour page volume by 2019. This represents a tremendous opportunity for print providers and the time to get in the inkjet game is now.”

“For many commercial printers, the cost savings derived from inkjet technology was offset by the expense of pre-or-post coating the paper or having to purchase specialty inkjet coated paper. We aim to offer transformative inkjet offerings that not only enhance production economics but also enable greater productivity and flexibility – while at the same time allowing an easier path to entry,” he further added.

“The speed, great color range and ability to print on regular offset coated stock with no pre- or post-treatment makes the Trivor 2400 High Fusion Inkjet Press a breakthrough innovation in production inkjet,” said David Zwang, principal consultant, Zwang & Co.

While High Fusion Ink is optimized for commodity offset coated papers, it also runs on a range of uncoated media, providing cost-effective redundancy for a versatile set of print jobs.