Xerox launches 29 ConnectKey-enabled printers and multifunction devices

Xerox launched 29 ConnectKey-enabled printers and multifunction devices with simple and secure on-the-go capabilities, cloud connectivity, and access to productivity boosting features and apps.

The new ConnectKey portfolio transforms traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants that reflect the evolving needs of today’s businesses. Personalized workflows, one-touch access to the cloud and multi-layered security features are the new print, copy and fax.

The family of products includes a variety of sizes, speeds and capabilities to match the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses as well as large enterprises, with a consistent user experience across the portfolio.

“We understand the changes that are occurring in the workplace,” said Jeff Jacobson, chief executive officer, Xerox. “The process of getting work done has moved from the desktop to your pocket. It’s very personal, and we’ve built a portfolio of true workplace assistants tightly connected to the mobile and cloud technology environment that accommodates this evolution.”

The new products will be identified as the Xerox VersaLink and Xerox AltaLink series. The VersaLink devices are designed for small workgroups and distributed teams, and include 19 printers and multifunction printers (MFPs). The AltaLink series includes 10 MFPs designed for larger workgroups or print volume needs.