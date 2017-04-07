Xerox launches Versant 3100 and Versant 180

Xerox India announces the launch of the new Xerox Versant 180, Versant 180 Performance Package and Versant 3100 Presses at the Print Miracle 2017 from April 7th – 9th. The newly-launched mid production colour presses consist of a unique combination of higher image quality, greater media latitude and higher duty cycles for more productivity and performances. The launch is in continuation to the tremendous success of Versant 80/ Versant 2100 owing to its path breaking media flexibility and 10-bit image quality.

Commenting at the launch, Balaji Rajagopalan, Executive Director, Technology, Channels & International Distributor Operations, Xerox India said, “We are excited to launch these new digital presses at the Print Miracle Expo 2017. The Xerox Versant family has already established a merit in productivity, automation and media flexibility. It has seen a great response in the market and we are looking forward to sustaining the momentum for this year as well. The newly-launched presses with enhanced automation features will achieve a new standard of image quality by delivering four times more pixels than other presses while still printing at blazing fast speeds, thereby fuelling new levels of business growth for our customers.”

The Versant line gives printers greater capacity, output and inline automation tools such as a spectrophotometer, full-bleed booklet maker, punch, square fold trimmer and other advanced finishing tools for just about any application needed. The presses handle everything from trimmed and finished marketing collaterals, direct mail, signage, reports or full-bleed magazines on a range of media types and sizes from envelopes to 26-inch/660mm banner prints.