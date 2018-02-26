Xerox Named 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leader

For the sixth time since 2011, Xerox has been recognized as a Top 100 Global Tech Leader (formerly the “Top 100 Global Innovators”) by Thomson Reuters. Xerox received high marks for leadership in patent generation, corporate social responsibility and environmental impact.

“The companies on our Top 100 list are solving world problems in some way, shape or form, using one or more emerging technologies,” said Alex Paladino, global managing director for Thomson Reuters Technology Practice Group. “They not only have the big ideas, but the wherewithal to achieve them.”

Thomson Reuters selected the Top 100 by assessing the universe of 5,000 tech companies worldwide with a new algorithm to analyze financial performance, management and investor confidence, risk and resilience, legal compliance, innovation, people and social responsibility, environmental impact, and reputation.

“Xerox has a storied history of innovating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner,” said Steve Hoover, chief technology officer of Xerox. “Today we are on the cusp of a set of radical changes where technology at the intersection of the physical and the digital can make a huge difference in how work gets done.”