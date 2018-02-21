Xerox Named as one of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 12th Consecutive Year

Xerox has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Xerox has been recognized every year since 2006 and is one of only two honorees in the Information Technology Services industry, underscoring their commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices.

In 2018, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 23 countries and 57 industries. The twelfth class of honorees had record levels of involvement with their stakeholders and their communities around the world. Measuring and improving culture, leading authentically and committing to transparency, diversity and inclusion were all priorities for honorees.

“Every decision we make and every action we take should demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ethical business conduct,” said Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson. “Our continued recognition by Ethisphere is a reflection of that promise.”

“Global corporations operating with a common rule of law are now society’s strongest voice to improve the human condition. This year we saw companies increasingly finding their voice. The World’s Most Ethical Companies in particular continued to show exemplary leadership,” explained Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich.