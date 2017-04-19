Xerox Names Pete Peterson as Global Channel Strategy Leader

Xerox announced that Pete Peterson will serve as Sr VP of Global Channel Strategy. As the team lead, Peterson will be responsible for revenue and profit growth, as well as leading and executing targeted investments across direct and indirect channels worldwide.

Xerox is focused on enhancing and expanding its channel reach, particularly in the $20 billion multi-brand reseller space, by providing partners a broader set of products, solutions and vertically integrated tools, technology and service delivery processes.

“Now that we support the largest solutions-enabled portfolio in the industry, we’re able to bring new opportunities to the partner channel that serves small and medium businesses (SMBs),” said Kevin Warren, chief commercial officer, Xerox. “Pete is part of our investment in that channel network – bringing to Xerox the extensive experience required to ratchet up recruitment and activation of partners that are the right fit and growth potential to increase our market share with SMBs.”

Peterson joins Xerox from TESSCO Technologies where he led the sales organization. Prior to that, Peterson was the vice president of Global Channels at Brocade, a leading data and storage networking company; and he also spent 20 years at Tech Data, one of the world’s largest distributors of technology products, services and solutions. At Tech Data, Peterson progressed through sales and marketing roles, ultimately serving as senior vice president of sales for the United States, responsible for leading sales and marketing, and developing strategies, management procedures and enablement activities to drive profitable growth.

Peterson has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tuskegee University and a Master in Business Administration from Florida State University.