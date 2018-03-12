Xerox strengthens presence in Hyderabad, showcases key offerings

Xerox India at PrintFair’18 showcased a wide range of devices – with innovative technology, capable to meet customer needs today and in the future. The event served as a platform to reinforce the company’s hold in the market, attracting new and existing customers.

The company displayed its popular Versant line – Versant 180, Versant 3100 along with Color C70. Xerox is a leading player in the industry and offers an array of presses known for their productivity, efficiency and capability to print on a wide range of media. The devices also share best-in-class automation features designed to reduce set-up time, testing and pre-print work for our customers.

The Xerox Color C70, an entry production press, provides application versatility and professional image quality. The press ensures the customers are provided with features associated with the high-end production printers at the cost of an entry-level printer.

The mid-production-color Xerox Versant presses consist of a unique combination of higher image quality, greater media latitude and higher duty cycles for more productivity and performances.

The Versant 180 is an entry mid-production-color press. Its automation enhances key production processes — providing competition-busting performance, image quality and versatility. This allows better results for the customer’s growing print operation, with across-the-board improvements to workflows, output and their bottom line.

The Versant 3100 is a high mid-production-color allowing speed, optimized alignment, color calibration technologies and robust finishing options that cater to the ever-changing print market. Groundbreaking technologies based on Xerox innovation and ingenuity combined with single focus provide ultimate productivity without sacrificing quality, control or capabilities.

“Our participation at PrintFair reinforces our presence in Hyderabad and also enhances our business in the region. I am happy to say that the response has been overwhelming.” said, Balaji Rajagopalan, Executive Director, Technology, Channels & International Distributor Operations, Xerox India. “With a commit to maintain our leadership in the digital printing segment, we continue to ensure our innovative technology meets all customer needs – today as well in the future. Our display at PrintFair reflected this vision and we are glad that it received such a warm welcome. The Southern region plays a very significant role contributing about 1/3rd to the Xerox India business, which is another reason why we are extremely delighted to be here in Hyderabad.”

Further elaborating on how Xerox’s expertise and leadership in digital presses, Mr. Balaji added, “We strive to accelerate momentum in this domain with our production presses and workflow solutions to ensure customer success. We at Xerox believe in enhancing customers’ business profitability, allowing them to broaden their horizon.”