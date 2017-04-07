Z270 Killer SLI/ac received an Editor Approved award by Tom’s Hardware

Supporting NVIDIA SLI technology has always been a privilege of high end motherboard, but with Z270 Killer SLI/ac, it can be easily achieved with limited budget, by giving it loads of unique feature and clever product positioning, Z270 Killer SLI/ac was given an Editor Approved award by Tom’s Hardware!

The brand new Killer series motherboard was designed to aim at mainstream SLI enthusiasts, with powerful features and tons of expandability, Z270 Killer SLI/ac is the perfect choice for smart buyer.