Zebronics Announces its Premium Gaming Headphones, Orion

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd unveils its newest ‘Orion’ gaming headphones. Artistically designed to provide highest ear comfort merged with simulated 7.1 surround sound performance to enjoy every game, ‘Orion’ promises to bring an eternal gaming experience, making it more enjoyable!

Designed to appeal the next-gen gamers, Orion sports a clutter-free, seamlessly integrated design bringing an unparalleled experience while adding a touch of sophistication to your gamer personality.

Engineered to make every minute of gaming real, the Headphone is supremely comfortable, sounds great with advanced sound processor inside. The headphone comes with USB interface and very durable 3m long braided cable. Its metallic ear cup makes it look chic and feel tough as every gamer across the globe. Offering a striking and durable aluminium design in addition to a wonderfully cozy set of earcups that are perfect for marathon sessions.

Performing with 40mm driver unit along with 20 – 20,000Hz frequency response of non-stop gaming effects, the Headphone has exceptional 7.1 simulated surround sound, The 7.1 simulated surround sound will give you an edge in gaming. Apart from 7.1 sound it also delivers crisp highs and rich bass With multi-functional in-line controls, the Headset effortlessly allows you to balance the game and chat audio. You can control the RGB lights, mic and volume through the inline control.

Commenting on its newest addition to its gaming category, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics, says, “Zebronics has carved a niche for itself in the gaming category. Our chassis already enjoy very strong popularity and now we focus on the Audio for Gaming. Our latest is designed in sync with what a Gamer truly needs – rich, surround audio, a clear microphone and a healthy amount of sound customisation options for the real Gaming experience”