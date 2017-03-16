Zebronics Extends its VR headset range with ‘ZEB-VR100’

After the successful launch of VR headset in early 2016, Zebronics, India’s leading supplier of IT peripherals, Audio/Video and Surveillance products, announces another product to its popular VR range – ‘ZEB-VR100’,which transports you to virtual world anytime anywhere. Whether you want to play a game, take a virtual vacation, or watch a movie, the possibilities with ‘ZEB-VR100’ are limitless.

The headset comes with advanced lens distance and pupil distance adjustment. The headset is also designed keeping in mind comfort of glass wearers.

Being able to enjoy VR apps hands-free thanks to the removable headband, it brings extra soft contact pad, which feels comfy even during long play sessions, bringing hours of gaming comfort. The headset is also very light weight.

Compatible to devices up to 6 inches, ZEB VR 100 brings a handy 102° field of view along with 360-degree panoramic view, that lets you step into your favourite game or movies, right in the center of action. ZEB-VR100 also comes with high quality 42mm lens. The front contact pad is extra soft and very comfortable for fatigue-free user experience.

“Zebronics, was one of the first brand in India to launch VR headset, which also saw a very positive response from the audience/ consumers considering its unmatched combination of price and quality. We are yet again excited to bring an extension to our most popular category which promises to bring an experience that goes beyond words,” said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India Pvt ltd.

Furthermore, pair ZEB VR100 with ZEB Bluetooth gamepad ZEB-75WG, & take the VR gaming experience to whole new level. Play VR games, watch movies the 3D space, with ZEB VR 100, that offers plenty of versatility when it comes to immersion and interactivity. Sporting the comfortable and most advanced design for fatigue free VR experience, ZEB-VR100 comes with 1 year warranty, it is available with leading retail stores across India.