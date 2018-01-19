Zebronics introduces its portable BT Speaker, Maestro

Zebronics now rolls out the newest BT speaker, Maestro; a big sized portable speaker aesthetically designed with fabric finish and embedded with superior quality techs.

Maestro Portable BT Speaker boasts amazing sound quality in new direction. Every direction. The best performing portable speaker is engineered to spread deep, jaw dropping sound giving you deeper bass and taut treble ratio. Available in four different fabric shades of Orange, Grey, Black and Brown, this light-weight Maestro speaker comes with a detachable stand. It not just enhances the look but its innovative features are a head turner at any party.

With astonishing output power, besides the high capacity 1800mAh battery aids the speaker to get a very respectable amount of stamina before you need a charge. You can connect to your Bluetooth compatible device under the range of 8-10m and listen to groove to your favourite beats.

“More sound. All Sound. The Bluetooth speaker shall surely turn head in every party by default with its uniform sound coverage and then the good looks. True to its name the BT speaker is the Real Maestro in sound, with innovative technology for an inspired performance, says Pradeep Doshi, Director Zebronics India.

Cheer up, because now you can tune in to your favorite FM radio Channel with the built-in FM radio system. Loaded with an impressive Call Function with built-in mic, allow you to attend calls from your device. The best part, lets one insert a Micro SD card or connects a USB gadget to enjoy the amazing sound quality of music or movies.